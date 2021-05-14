Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $462,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $31.30 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

