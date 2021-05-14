Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

