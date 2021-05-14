Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

