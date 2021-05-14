Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,783 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $192.70. 3,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,930. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $197.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

