Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 134.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Global X Conscious Companies ETF accounts for 0.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 11,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

