Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 6,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

