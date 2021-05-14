Harvest Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 204,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Glu Mobile comprises about 1.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GLUU. Wedbush lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.49.

GLUU remained flat at $$12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

