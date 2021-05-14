Harvest Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,500 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 5.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,529,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.08. 38,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,198. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

