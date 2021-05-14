Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COK. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($71.60).

Shares of COK opened at €47.21 ($55.54) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.20 and a 200-day moving average of €47.97.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

