Haywood Securities Boosts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$11.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FIL traded down C$0.49 on Friday, hitting C$7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,617. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.34. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

