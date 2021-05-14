HC Wainwright Cuts ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target to $11.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDXC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $452.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

