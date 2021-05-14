Head to Head Contrast: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.05 $390.88 million $3.44 13.04 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.22 $383.55 million $1.66 13.69

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 12 1 3.08 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $47.85, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.46% 21.46% 5.20% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

