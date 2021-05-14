Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

NYSE:HL opened at $7.13 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

