Hedget Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.42 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Hedget has a market cap of $15.42 million and $529,572.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $8.80 or 0.00017333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00092649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.95 or 0.01195252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00066921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

