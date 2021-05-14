Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Helios Technologies traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $76.84, with a volume of 1756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,533,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

