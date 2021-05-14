Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Hercules Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

NYSE HTGC opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.