Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Sells $106,343.00 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFWA. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

