Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 17,590 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,099.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $3,564.00.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

