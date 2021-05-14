Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,467 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the average volume of 1,029 call options.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after buying an additional 1,060,614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

