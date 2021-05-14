Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Sells $184,135.50 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $408.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

