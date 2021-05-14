HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Insider Richard J. Brooman Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £11,830 ($15,455.97).

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 335.50 ($4.38) on Friday. HgCapital Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 330.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

