High Note Wealth LLC Buys 4,516 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $226,275,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $198,459,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,467,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,063. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

