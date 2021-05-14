High Note Wealth LLC Takes $253,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.34. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.