High Note Wealth LLC Takes $253,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.34. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.