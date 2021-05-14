Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.96% of Highwoods Properties worth $221,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

