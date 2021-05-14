Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

HLT stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.