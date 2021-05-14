Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HSTO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 186,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,573. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Histogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Earnings History for Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

