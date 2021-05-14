Hoge Finance (HOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.15 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $271.26 million and $5.15 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 410,432,168,798 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

