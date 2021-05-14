Holger Bartel Sells 9,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, March 19th, Holger Bartel bought 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $16,740.00.

TZOO opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

