Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $85.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. 1,806,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

