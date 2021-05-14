Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. 1,806,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,657. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hologic by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 6,594.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

