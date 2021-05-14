Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

HCG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday.

Home Capital Group stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.26. 193,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$16.14 and a one year high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

