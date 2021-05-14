Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

HMPT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,091. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

