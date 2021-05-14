Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-$144.76 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.25. 897,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

