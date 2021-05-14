Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMHC. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

