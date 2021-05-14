Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 110,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

