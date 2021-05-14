HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 443.75 ($5.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.58. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

