Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBG. Barclays raised Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.77.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.