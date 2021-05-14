Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

