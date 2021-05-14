Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $18.12. Humanigen shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 8,017 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 9,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $193,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,441,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,697 shares of company stock worth $5,627,816. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 253,184 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

