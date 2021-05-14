HyperExchange Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,869.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $10,869.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00095617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00595477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00241489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.01191526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01215100 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

