IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $277.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.45.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $219.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average is $202.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $3,176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $3,614,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.