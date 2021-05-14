IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

IDEX has increased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IDEX stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $3,714,413 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Dividend History for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit