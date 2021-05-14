IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

IDEX has increased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IDEX stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $3,714,413 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

