Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

