Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,876 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

