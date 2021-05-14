Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

