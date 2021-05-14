Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,445 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 308,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

