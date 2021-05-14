Ieq Capital LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

