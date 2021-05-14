Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $134.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.56. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

