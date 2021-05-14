Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $909,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

