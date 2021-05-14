Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $78,634,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

